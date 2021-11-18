Saudi Arabia GACA outlines major private investment opportunities under 2030 sector strategy

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) stated (16-Nov-2021) its strategy to develop the country's civil aviation sector up to 2030 will include "huge investment opportunities worth billion dollars for the private sector", including a focus on airport developments, modernisation and other construction activities. GACA also emphasised a renewed commitment to sustainability under its strategy, including plans for investment in industry leading aircraft technology, innovation in operating strategies and implementation of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). [more - original PR]