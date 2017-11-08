Saudi Arabia 'a tremendous opportunity in aviation': flyadeal CEO

flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (08-Nov-2017) Saudi Arabia represents "a tremendous opportunity in aviation" and is "a country in tremendous transition". Rapid market liberalisation is "bringing with it tremendous growth in travel". Mr Korfiatis said the country's domestic market is "far from mature and represents a tremendous opportunity for very significant growth". Key pillars under the country's 'Vision 2030' economic diversification programme include the development of tourism and transport infrastructure, doubling the number of heritage sites, increasing Umrah passenger numbers from eight million to 30 million p/a, developing entertainment and culture, targeting three cities to be in the top 100 globally and increasing the proportion of women in the workforce to 30%.