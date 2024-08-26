26-Aug-2024 9:51 AM
Saudi Air Connectivity Program seeking new Saudi destinations, airlines from the Americas
Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) VP of aviation development Rashed Alshammari, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (23-Aug-2024) ACP wants airlines to serve different destinations in Saudi Arabia, rather than adding more capacity on existing routes. Mr Alshammari noted there are no airlines from the US, Canada, Latin America or Caribbean serving Saudi Arabia, commenting: "This is what we need to work on".