18-Jul-2019 11:29 AM
SATA International expedites entry into service for the A321LR
SATA International operated (17/18-Jul-2019) its maiden service with A321LR equipment on 17-Jul-2019. The aircraft was deployed on Ponta Delgada-Toronto service. The carrier actively sought to expedite the process of placing the aircraft into service as it faced two aircraft malfunctions, one with an A340 operated under ACMI lease and one with an A320, which led to the cancellation of services from 13-Jul-2019 to 17-Jul-2019. The aircraft was initially scheduled to commence operating on 19-Jul-2019. [more - original PR - Portuguese] [more - original PR - Portuguese - II]