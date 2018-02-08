SAS: Yield/PASK development 'better than anticipated' in Q1FY2018

SAS stated (07-Feb-2018) traffic development during Q1FY2018 was in line with expectations and guidance, however yield/PASK development was "better than anticipated". SAS confirmed due to 2017's anniversary campaign and the phase in of larger aircraft, its overall load factor and traffic volumes were lower than 2017, but in line with FY2016. SAS said the trend is expected to continue during winter 2017/18. Thereafter, volumes and load factors are expected to be more in line with FY2017. [more - original PR]