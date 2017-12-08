SAS Group pax down 5% to 2.3m in Nov-2017, preliminary yield up 6%

SAS Group reported (07-Dec-2017) the following scheduled traffic highlights for Nov-2017:

Passengers: 2.3 million, -4.8% year-on-year;

Passenger load factor: 68.6%, -5.1ppts;

Preliminary yield: +6%;

Preliminary passenger revenue per ASK: -2%.

SAS stated: "During the autumn/winter 2016, SAS's load factors and volumes were record high following SAS 70 year's anniversary campaign. This year's decline in volume, load factor and increased yield reflect a normalization of the traffic volumes". [more - original PR]