Loading
9-Aug-2017 10:05 AM

SAS Group pax up 2% to 2.5m in Jul-2017, preliminary yield up 2% in Jul-2017

SAS Group reported (08-Aug-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2017:

  • Passengers: 2.5 million, +2.2% year-on-year;
  • Passenger load factor: 86.5%, -1.7ppts;
  • Preliminary yield: +2%;
  • Preliminary passenger revenue per ASK: stable. [more - original PR]

SAS: "Despite growing demand and a somewhat more stable yield development, the yield/PASK is at historically low levels and the competition continues to be intensive. However, during May-July the change in the underlying yield/PASK has been slightly positive when adjusting for the increased stage length as well as the impact from larger aircraft. The longer stage length and larger aircraft also reduce the unit cost." Source: Company statement, 08-Aug-2017.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More