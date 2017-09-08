Loading
8-Sep-2017 9:47 AM

SAS Group pax stable at 2.5m in Aug-2017, preliminary yield up 5% in Aug-2017

SAS Group reported (07-Sep-2017) the following scheduled traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

  • Passengers: 2.5 million, -0.1% year-on-year;
  • Passenger load factor: 78.0%, -3.2ppts;
  • Preliminary yield: +5%;
  • Preliminary passenger revenue per ASK: +1%. [more - original PR]

SAS: "During August the demand continued to be robust in Scandinavia. Due to larger aircraft combined with higher yield, SAS's overall load factor declined versus last year in August. At the same time as the demand is growing, the competition remains very intensive. After a summer with modest capacity growth in Scandinavia, the market capacity increase is expected to accelerate during the autumn and winter 2017." Source: Company statement, 07-Sep-2017.

