10-Dec-2019 9:39 AM

SAS to take delivery of first A350 in Jan-2020

SAS announced (09-Dec-2019) it will take delivery of its first A350 on 28-Jan-2020. The aircraft will be based at Copenhagen Kastrup Airport and will operate to Chicago, Beijing, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and San Francisco. The new A350 fleet will feature a new livery, reduced carbon emissions of 30% as well as a noise reduction of 40%. SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson reported is A350 fleet is one "of our biggest investments" and it is "a symbol of a more sustainable and competitive future for SAS". [more - original PR]

