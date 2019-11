SAS announced (15-Nov-2019) plans to take delivery of its first of three A321LR aircraft on 18-Sep-2020. The aircraft will have 22 business class seats, 12 in 'Plus' class and 125 in 'Go' class, offering reduced cabin noise, mood lights and high speed WiFi. SAS will operate the aircraft on Copenhagen-Boston service, with additional routes to be gradually introduced later in 2020. [more - original PR - Norwegian]