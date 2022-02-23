SAS to overhaul network and fleet, implement major cost reductions under new transformation plan

SAS launched (22-Feb-2022) its SAS FORWARD transformation strategy aimed at "securing long term competitiveness". Details include:

Reduce annual costs by SEK7.5 billion (USD803.5 million) through "far more comprehensive burden sharing" across all major stakeholders and creditors;

Redesign fleet, network and product offerings;

Digital transformation;

Sustainable investments across fuel efficient aircraft, sustainable aviation fuels, emerging technologies and sustainable products and services;

Operating platform acceleration, improving efficiency and adaptations to changing market demand;

Revitalise the company balance sheet and liquidity by deleveraging and raising new capital.

SAS noted the success of its strategy and ability to attract new capital relies on full stakeholder participation to meet its annual cost reduction target. The company expects to report on its progress in Apr-2022.