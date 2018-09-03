3-Sep-2018 10:15 AM
SAS to be challenged going forward by higher fuel prices, weak SEK and competition: CEO
SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson stated (31-Aug-2018) the airline will be challenged going forward by a weak SEK versus USD, higher jet fuel prices and intense competition. He said in order to counter these factors, SAS will continue to improve the customer offering, increase seasonal adjustments, further enhance the operating model, and work towards a more environmentally friendly and sustainable operation. [more - original PR]