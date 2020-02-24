Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Feb-2020 3:28 PM

SAS seat share on Denmark-North America market close to 80% in 2020 summer

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Scandinavia to N America aviation: Norwegian's cuts strengthen SAS', stated (21-Feb-2020) CAPA calculations on data from OAG indicate that SAS' seat share on Denmark-North America will be close to 80% in summer 2020, back to its level of 2013. Based on current OAG data for summer 2020, SAS' share of Scandinavia-North America seats is expected to exceed 70% this summer. [more - CAPA Analysis]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More