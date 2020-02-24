24-Feb-2020 3:28 PM
SAS seat share on Denmark-North America market close to 80% in 2020 summer
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Scandinavia to N America aviation: Norwegian's cuts strengthen SAS', stated (21-Feb-2020) CAPA calculations on data from OAG indicate that SAS' seat share on Denmark-North America will be close to 80% in summer 2020, back to its level of 2013. Based on current OAG data for summer 2020, SAS' share of Scandinavia-North America seats is expected to exceed 70% this summer. [more - CAPA Analysis]