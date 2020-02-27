Become a CAPA Member
27-Feb-2020

SAS reports strong Q1FY2020, driven by pax and revenue growth

SAS announced (26-Feb-2020) the carrier experienced strong demand in Q1FY2020, with increased revenue to SEK9.7 billion (EUR914.7 million), driven by an increase of 100,000 passengers. Total expenses before one offs increase more than 4% year-on-year due to unfavourable currency movements. As a consequence of currency movements and IFRS 16 accounting standard, earnings before tax and items affecting comparability amounted to a decline of SEK1078 million (EUR101.7 million), a year-on-year loss of SEK354 million (EUR33.4 million). The carrier expects its cash position to remain strong and is supported by improved forward bookings ahead of its summer schedule. [more - original PR]

