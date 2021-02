SAS reported (02-Feb-2021) as of mid Mar-2020, approximately 90% of SAS' employees were temporarily laid off. The carrier reduced its workforce by 5000 full time positions in 2020 to "adapt the organisation to a market with lower demand". This affected approximately 1900 positions in Sweden, 1300 in Norway, 1700 in Denmark and 100 in other countries. [more - original PR]