SAS receives court approval for Chapter 11 plan

SAS received (19-Mar-2024) approval from the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York for its Chapter 11 plan. Over the course of the process, SAS has reconfigured its aircraft fleet and reached amended lease agreements with 15 lessors, representing 59 aircraft. SAS expects to achieve the targeted annual cost savings of at least SEK1 billion (EUR88.2 million) in reduced aircraft lease expenses and annual cash flow items relating to aircraft financing. SAS has also concluded a competitive exit financing solicitation process, selecting Castlelake, on behalf of certain funds or affiliates, Air France-KLM and Lind Invest, together with the Danish State, as the winning bidder consortium. The agreed transaction structure includes a total investment in reorganised SAS corresponding to USD1200 million, which includes USD475 million in new unlisted equity and USD725 million in secured convertible debt. The Chapter 11 plan is supported by more than 99% of the creditors that voted on the plan. The effectiveness of the plan remains subject to various conditions precedent, including approvals from various regulatory authorities and the completion of a Swedish company reorganisation at the SAS AB level. SAS currently expects to emerge from the process around the end of 1H2024, and reiterated its expectation that there will be no recovery for subordinated creditors and no value for SAS AB's existing shareholders. All of SAS AB's common shares and listed commercial hybrid bonds are expected to be cancelled, redeemed and delisted in connection with emergence from the restructuring proceedings. SAS' operations and flight schedule remain unaffected by the restructuring proceedings. [more - original PR]