SAS raises outlook for FY2016/17

SAS raised (05-Sep-2017) its outlook for FY2016/17, ending 31-Oct-2017, as follows:
- Income before tax and nonrecurring items will be higher than FY2015/16;
- ASKs to increase 8% and capacity to increase 1%, with growth greatest on intercontinental and European leisure routes;
- Lower PASK as a result of longer average flight distances and continued underlying yield pressure;
- Lower unit cost due to increased efficiency measures which is expected to generate effects of about SEK700 million (EUR74 million);
- Almost zero net investment following the transfer of two slot pairs at London Heathrow Airport;
- No industrial action by the pilot associations with material financial effects.