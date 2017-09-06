Loading
6-Sep-2017 3:34 PM

SAS raises outlook for FY2016/17

SAS raised (05-Sep-2017) its outlook for FY2016/17, ending 31-Oct-2017, as follows:

  • Income before tax and nonrecurring items will be higher than FY2015/16;
  • ASKs to increase 8% and capacity to increase 1%, with growth greatest on intercontinental and European leisure routes;
  • Lower PASK as a result of longer average flight distances and continued underlying yield pressure;
  • Lower unit cost due to increased efficiency measures which is expected to generate effects of about SEK700 million (EUR74 million);
  • Almost zero net investment following the transfer of two slot pairs at London Heathrow Airport;
  • No industrial action by the pilot associations with material financial effects. [more - original PR]

