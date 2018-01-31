SAS publishes financial highlights for FY2016/17

SAS published (30-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights for FY2016/17:
- Highest income before tax and nonrecurring items in 20 years;
- Doubled the efficiency programme target to SEK3 billion (EUR307 million), effective 2017 to 2020;
- Completed a private placement of SEK1.3 billion (EUR132 million) and issued an unsecured bond of SEK1.5 billion (EUR153 million) in Nov-2017;
- Introduced new financial targets:
- ROIC of over 12% measured over a business cycle;
- Adjusted financial net debt/EBITDAR under 3.0x;
- An increase in financial preparedness from 20% to 25% of SAS's annual fixed costs;
- European Commission revised its earlier decision and once again fined 11 airlines for alleged breaches of airfreight competition rules. SAS appealed the decision. The fine for SAS totalled EUR70 million;
- Sold two slot pairs at London Heathrow, which resulted in a positive earnings impact of USD75 million;
- Financed seven Boeing 737 aircraft. [more - original PR]