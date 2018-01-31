SAS outlines operational highlights for FY2016/17

SAS outlined (30-Jan-2018) the following operational highlights for FY2016/17:
- Phased 12 A320neos into service since Oct-2016;
- Sold Cimber and 11 Bombardier CRJ900s to CityJet. SAS signed a six year wet lease agreement with CityJet and extended parts of an existing wet lease agreement by three years. In total, SAS contracted 24 CRJ900s from CityJet;
- New air operator's certificate with bases in London and Malaga. The first service from the base in London took place in Dec-2017;
- Returned a wet leased Boeing 737 that had served the Copenhagen-Boston route to PrivatAir, and replaced it with its own equipment;
- New agreement concluded with Regional Jet OÜ regarding wet lease operation of four ATR 72 aircraft;
- New lean processes introduced as working methods for technical maintenance at the technical base in Stockholm. [more - original PR]