Loading
31-Jan-2018 3:53 PM

SAS outlines operational highlights for FY2016/17

SAS outlined (30-Jan-2018) the following operational highlights for FY2016/17:

  • Phased 12 A320neos into service since Oct-2016;
  • Sold Cimber and 11 Bombardier CRJ900s to CityJet. SAS signed a six year wet lease agreement with CityJet and extended parts of an existing wet lease agreement by three years. In total, SAS contracted 24 CRJ900s from CityJet;
  • New air operator's certificate with bases in London and Malaga. The first service from the base in London took place in Dec-2017;
  • Returned a wet leased Boeing 737 that had served the Copenhagen-Boston route to PrivatAir, and replaced it with its own equipment;
  • New agreement concluded with Regional Jet OÜ regarding wet lease operation of four ATR 72 aircraft;
  • New lean processes introduced as working methods for technical maintenance at the technical base in Stockholm. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More