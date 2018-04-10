SAS orders 50 A320neos to create a single type fleet

SAS placed (10-Apr-2018) an order for 50 A320neo aircraft to create a single type fleet by 2023. The first 15 A320neos, with deliveries from spring 2019 to 2021, were secured through declarations of intent with lessors. The remaining 35 aircraft are planned to be delivered directly by Airbus up to 2023. The order also includes options for an additional five A320neos. All the aircraft will be equipped with SAS' high speed WiFi and have SAS' new cabin interiors. SAS confirmed plans to begin phasing out its Boeing 737 and existing A320 aircraft in line with A320neo deliveries. SAS will further simplify its fleet to all Airbus aircraft for short, medium and long haul routes. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]