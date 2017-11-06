SAS to expand capacity by 1-3% for FY2017/18, forecasts profitable year

SAS issued (03-Nov-2017) the following outlook for FY2017/18:
- Capacity: SAS expects the expansion of total market capacity in autumn and winter 2017/18 to accelerate compared with the beginning of 2017. At the same time, SAS will consolidate the capacity growth implemented over the last few years. The planned capacity growth (ASK) for SAS in 2017/18 is therefore only 1% to 3% year-on-year;
- Load Factor: As a consequence of the phasing in of larger aircraft, a year-on-year decrease in the load factor is expected at the beginning of the fiscal year;
- Efficiency measures: To meet the increase in market capacity, SAS is endeavoring to strengthen competitiveness by efficiency enhancements and greater flexibility in its production platform. In 2017/18, efficiency measures are expected to generate an earnings impact of about SEK0.7 billion (EUR0.07 billion);
- Costs: SAS said uncertainty in the macro environment remains considerable with highly volatile exchange rates and jet fuel prices. SAS has hedged a large share of the expected jet fuel consumption and net deficit in USD for the next six months. Despite this, rising jet fuel prices together with a sustained strengthening of the USD could negatively impact the earnings trend;
- SAS expects to deliver income before tax and nonrecurring items in the interval of SEK1.5-SEK2 billion (EUR0.15-EUR0.2 billion). The outlook is based on no unexpected events occurring. [more - original PR]