SAS Group operating profit up 62% in Q3FY2017

SAS Group reported (05-Sep-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Jul-2017:

Revenue: SEK12,210 million (EUR1261 million), +9.7% year-on-year;

Total operating costs: SEK9071 million (EUR937.0 million), +1.3%; Labour: SEK2293 million (EUR236.9 million), +0.8%; Fuel: SEK1824 million (EUR188.4 million), +3.3%;

Operating profit: SEK2331million (EUR240.8 million), +62.2%;

Net profit (loss): SEK1535 million (EUR158.6 million), +90.7%;

Passenger numbers: 7.8 million, +3.0%;

Passenger load factor: 80.6%, -0.6ppt;

Scheduled passenger yield: SEK0.88 (EUR9.1 cents), -0.5%;

Scheduled revenue per ASK: SEK0.71 (EUR7.3 cents), -1.3%;

Scheduled cost per ASK: SEK0.76 (EUR7.9 cents), -0.4%;

Total assets: SEK31,562 million (EUR3260 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK8620 million (EUR890.4 million);

Total liabilities: SEK24,846 million (EUR2567 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at EUR1 = SEK9.680584