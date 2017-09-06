Loading
SAS Group operating profit up 62% in Q3FY2017

SAS Group reported (05-Sep-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Jul-2017:

  • Revenue: SEK12,210 million (EUR1261 million), +9.7% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: SEK9071 million (EUR937.0 million), +1.3%;
    • Labour: SEK2293 million (EUR236.9 million), +0.8%;
    • Fuel: SEK1824 million (EUR188.4 million), +3.3%;
  • Operating profit: SEK2331million (EUR240.8 million), +62.2%;
  • Net profit (loss): SEK1535 million (EUR158.6 million), +90.7%;
  • Passenger numbers: 7.8 million, +3.0%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.6%, -0.6ppt;
  • Scheduled passenger yield: SEK0.88 (EUR9.1 cents), -0.5%;
  • Scheduled revenue per ASK: SEK0.71 (EUR7.3 cents), -1.3%;
  • Scheduled cost per ASK: SEK0.76 (EUR7.9 cents), -0.4%;
  • Total assets: SEK31,562 million (EUR3260 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: SEK8620 million (EUR890.4 million);
  • Total liabilities: SEK24,846 million (EUR2567 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at EUR1 = SEK9.680584

