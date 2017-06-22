SAS Group revenue up 10% in Q2FY2017

SAS Group revenue up 10% - financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Apr-2017:

Revenue: SEK9843 million (EUR1032 million), +10.4% year-on-year;

Total operating costs: SEK9490 million (EUR994.8 million), +22.6%;

Labour: SEK2302 million (EUR241.3 million), -0.4%; Fuel: SEK1659 million (EUR173.9 million), +10.8%; Operating profit (loss): (SEK448 million) (EUR47.0 million), compared to a profit of SEK470 million (EUR49.3 million) in p-c-p;

Net profit (loss): (SEK320 million) (EUR33.5 million), compared to a profit of SEK171 million (EUR17.9 million) in p-c-p;

Passenger numbers: 6.9 million, +4.7%;

Passenger load factor: 71.3%, +3.1ppts;

Scheduled passenger yield: SEK0.9 (EUR9.4 cents), -7.5%;

Scheduled revenue per ASK: SEK0.64 (EUR6.7 cents), -3.3%;

Scheduled cost per ASK: SEK0.73 (EUR7.7 cents), -6.8%;

Total assets: SEK33,362 million (EUR3497 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK9077 million (EUR951.5 million);

Total liabilities: SEK28,057 million (EUR2941 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at EUR1 = SEK9.539253