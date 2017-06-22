22-Jun-2017 11:03 AM
SAS Group revenue up 10% in Q2FY2017
SAS Group revenue up 10% - financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Apr-2017:
- Revenue: SEK9843 million (EUR1032 million), +10.4% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: SEK9490 million (EUR994.8 million), +22.6%;
- Labour: SEK2302 million (EUR241.3 million), -0.4%;
- Fuel: SEK1659 million (EUR173.9 million), +10.8%;
- Operating profit (loss): (SEK448 million) (EUR47.0 million), compared to a profit of SEK470 million (EUR49.3 million) in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (SEK320 million) (EUR33.5 million), compared to a profit of SEK171 million (EUR17.9 million) in p-c-p;
- Passenger numbers: 6.9 million, +4.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 71.3%, +3.1ppts;
- Scheduled passenger yield: SEK0.9 (EUR9.4 cents), -7.5%;
- Scheduled revenue per ASK: SEK0.64 (EUR6.7 cents), -3.3%;
- Scheduled cost per ASK: SEK0.73 (EUR7.7 cents), -6.8%;
- Total assets: SEK33,362 million (EUR3497 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: SEK9077 million (EUR951.5 million);
- Total liabilities: SEK28,057 million (EUR2941 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at EUR1 = SEK9.539253