SAS halts 'most of its traffic' and temporarily lays off 90% of workforce

SAS reported (15-Mar-2020) "the demand for international air travel is essentially non-existent" due to coronavirus, and halted "most of its traffic starting 16-Mar-2020 until there are yet again conditions to conduct commercial aviation". SAS will commence temporary layoffs to 10,000 employees across its network, the equivalent of 90% of its workforce. SAS will maintain selected traffic "in order to enable return flights from different destinations" and be at the disposal of authorities on their behalf to bring home stranded citizens. [more - original PR]