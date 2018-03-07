Loading
8-Mar-2018 9:45 AM

SAS Group pax down 2% to 2m in Feb-2018, preliminary yield down 2%

SAS Group reported (07-Mar-2018) the following scheduled traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.0 million, -2.3% year-on-year;
  • Passenger load factor: 66.4%, -1.5ppts;
  • Preliminary yield: -2%;
  • Preliminary passenger revenue per ASK: -4%.

SAS stated: "The capacity in the Scandinavian market has accelerated during the autumn and winter 2017/2018 in line with SAS's expectations. This trend is also expected to continue during the spring 2018". [more - original PR]

