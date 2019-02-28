Become a CAPA Member
28-Feb-2019

SAS expects positive result before tax in FY2019

SAS announced (27-Feb-2019) it expects to deliver a positive result before tax and nonrecurring items in FY2019 and forecast the following challenges:

  • 2% to 3% scheduled capacity growth;
  • Volatile, but increasing jet fuel prices;
  • Unfavourable FX development, in particular SEK/USD ;
  • Expected earnings impact of efficiency enhancement measures of SEK900 million (EUR85.7 million);
  • Gross investments expected to be around SEK7 billion (EUR666 million). [more - original PR]

