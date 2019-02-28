28-Feb-2019 11:21 AM
SAS expects positive result before tax in FY2019
SAS announced (27-Feb-2019) it expects to deliver a positive result before tax and nonrecurring items in FY2019 and forecast the following challenges:
- 2% to 3% scheduled capacity growth;
- Volatile, but increasing jet fuel prices;
- Unfavourable FX development, in particular SEK/USD ;
- Expected earnings impact of efficiency enhancement measures of SEK900 million (EUR85.7 million);
- Gross investments expected to be around SEK7 billion (EUR666 million). [more - original PR]