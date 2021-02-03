3-Feb-2021 4:38 AM
SAS decreases CO2 emissions by 57% in 2020 due to reduced traffic
SAS reported (02-Feb-2021) the following sustainability highlights for 2020:
- Goal to reduce total CO2 emissions by 25%, compared to 2005 levels, will now be reached in 2025, five years earlier than planned;
- CO2 emissions decreased 57.2% year-on-year due to reduced traffic and deliveries of new aircraft;
- Continued to work with Airbus on the development of next generation aircraft with low or zero emissions. SAS also worked with Airbus on an innovative concept where the aerodynamic benefits of formation flying will be evaluated in 2021;
- Continued its work on fuel efficiency with big data and innovative systems to support efficiency efforts;
- Consumed around 670 tonnes of biofuel during the year. This covers the biofuel sold to customers as well as the blend in mandate introduced in Norway on 01-Jan-2021;
- Continued work with multiple stakeholders to accelerate the commercialisation of sustainable aviation fuels, such as biofuel. [more - original PR]