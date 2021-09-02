SAS customers increasingly demanding more sustainable options

SAS stated (01-Sep-2021) society and SAS customers are increasingly demanding more sustainable solutions, with the trend expected to continue in the airline industry, with a focus on reducing emissions and more efficient use of resources. The carrier set comprehensive short and long term environmental goals to drive its environmental work. During 2020, the carrier's target for decreased CO2 emissions was accelerated to 2025, from 2030. This is in line with SAS' aim of global leadership in sustainable aviation. [more - original PR]