SAS CEO estimates EUR60.7m impact from pilot strike in 2Q2019

SAS CEO and president Rickard Gustafson estimated (28-May-2019) the total financial impact of the six day pilot strike from 26-Apr-2019 to 02-May-2019 was SEK650 million (EUR60.7 million) and "added to the challenges already faced" including fuel prices and the "weakening" Swedish krona. Mr Gustafson stated: "In addition, we see decreased demand for domestic travel especially in Sweden. These factors highlight the importance of continued strong focus on improving our efficiency, flexibility and sustainability efforts". [more - original PR]