SAS CEO: 1Q2017/18 results were 'gratifying' though 'still negative'

SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson president and CEO stated (27-Feb-2018) the earnings improvement in 1Q2017/18 was "gratifying" though "still negative", and shows that SAS's long term efforts to strengthen its offering and increase the efficiency of its operations is "delivering results". Mr Gustafson attributed the SEK334 million (EUR33 million) improvement in SAS's earnings before tax to seasonal adaptations, efficiency enhancements, increased revenue from EuroBonus partners, cargo services, positive currency movements and the effects of the streamlining programme. [more - original PR]