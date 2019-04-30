SAS cancels another 504 departures due to strike action

SAS announced (30-Apr-2019) plans to cancel an additional 504 departures on 01-May-2019, adding it is "deeply concerned" by ongoing strike action taken by its pilots union. CEO Rickard Gustafson stated "the unions have not yet indicated that they are ready to release their ultimate demands and return to the negotiating table, which means that we remain in a deadlock". Mr Gustafson added "we are prepared to continue negotiating and find a solution". [more - original PR]