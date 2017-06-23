SAS aims to double target of efficiency programme between 2017 and 2020

SAS identified (21-Jun-2017) more than 200 initiatives to improve efficiency that will double the target of its efficiency programme to SEK3 billion (EUR307 million), effective between 2017 and 2020. The measures include:

SEK1.2 billion (EUR122 million) enhancements in flight operations by:

Reducing staffing on charter and long-haul flights; More flexible planning and new scheduling; Roll-out of iPads for cabin crew to strengthen communication and simplify check-in procedures; Balancing age demographics among staff;

SEK0.9 billion (EUR92 million) enhancements in ground handling operations and technical maintenance: Broadening work duties and renegotiating agreements with sub-contractors; Implementing Lean across the technical areas; Change scheduling and renegotiate sub-contractor agreements for heavy maintenance, including engine maintenance;

SEK 0.5 billion (EUR51 million) enhancements for commercial operations: Simplify the base offering and expand options by adding more ancillary services; Expand SAS Go Light to more markets; Lower distribution and credit card expenses and further decrease logistics costs for on-board service; Streamline the back office and customer centre functions;

SEK 0.4 billion (EUR40 million) enhancements in administration, support and IT: Enhancing systems support for network planning, reducing the number of consulting hours and generally reduce personnel; Developing and investing in IT; Simplify infrastructure, optimise the use of licences and transform legacy platforms into modern cloud services.


