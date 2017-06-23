23-Jun-2017 4:22 PM
SAS aims to double target of efficiency programme between 2017 and 2020
SAS identified (21-Jun-2017) more than 200 initiatives to improve efficiency that will double the target of its efficiency programme to SEK3 billion (EUR307 million), effective between 2017 and 2020. The measures include:
- SEK1.2 billion (EUR122 million) enhancements in flight operations by:
- Reducing staffing on charter and long-haul flights;
- More flexible planning and new scheduling;
- Roll-out of iPads for cabin crew to strengthen communication and simplify check-in procedures;
- Balancing age demographics among staff;
- SEK0.9 billion (EUR92 million) enhancements in ground handling operations and technical maintenance:
- Broadening work duties and renegotiating agreements with sub-contractors;
- Implementing Lean across the technical areas;
- Change scheduling and renegotiate sub-contractor agreements for heavy maintenance, including engine maintenance;
- SEK 0.5 billion (EUR51 million) enhancements for commercial operations:
- Simplify the base offering and expand options by adding more ancillary services;
- Expand SAS Go Light to more markets;
- Lower distribution and credit card expenses and further decrease logistics costs for on-board service;
- Streamline the back office and customer centre functions;
- SEK 0.4 billion (EUR40 million) enhancements in administration, support and IT:
- Enhancing systems support for network planning, reducing the number of consulting hours and generally reduce personnel;
- Developing and investing in IT;
- Simplify infrastructure, optimise the use of licences and transform legacy platforms into modern cloud services. [more - original PR]