Sapporo Chitose Airport Sep-2017 pax reach record high

Sapporo Chitose Airport reported a 3.2% year-on-year increase in passengers to 2.1 million in Sep-2017, setting a new record for the airport (Hokkaido Shimbun, 27-Oct-2017). International passengers increased 33.7% to 236,225, with Sapporo-Shanghai passengers increasing 68.9% to 32,406 and South Korea passengers increased 40.0% to 92,472. Domestic passengers increased 0.3% to 1.8 million. By route, Tokyo Haneda passengers fell 2.8% to 913,630, Osaka Kansai passengers increased 7.9% to 113,576 and Tokyo Narita passengers increased 6.3% to 166,372.