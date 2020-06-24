24-Jun-2020 11:19 AM
Sapporo Chitose Airport implements biosecurity measures
Hokkaido Airports announced (23-Jun-2020) it is implementing the following biosecurity measures at Sapporo Chitose Airport to minimise risk of exposure to coronavirus:
- Passengers and airport personnel required to wear face masks and encouraged to frequently disinfect hands;
- Hand sanitiser available throughout passenger terminal facilities;
- Installed floor markings to ensure passengers maintain adequate social distancing;
- Installed transparent plastic screens at check in counters and information counters;
- Recommending use of cashless payment options at commercial outlets. [more - original PR - Japanese]