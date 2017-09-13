Loading
13-Sep-2017 4:48 PM

Sao Paulo Guarulhos talks about alternative banks with some airlines

Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport CEO Gustavo Figueiredo, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (12-Sep-2017) the airport is discussing alternative banks with some of its airline operators. Presently, there are two banks for longhaul services from North America and Europe in the morning and afternoon. Total passenger levels at the airport declined 6% year-on-year in 2016, but dropped only 0.4% in 1H2017. Mr Figueiredo remarked some routes from the airport are running 90% load factors.

