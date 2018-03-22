22-Mar-2018 12:45 PM
Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport reports ninth consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018
GRU Airport Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport reported (21-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 3.8 million, +7.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.4 million, +8.2%;
- International: 1.4 million, +6.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 24,984, +8.2%;
- Domestic: 18,159, +7.9%;
- International: 6825, +8.9%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airport's ninth consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR]