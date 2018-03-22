Loading
22-Mar-2018 12:45 PM

Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport reports ninth consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

GRU Airport Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport reported (21-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.8 million, +7.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.4 million, +8.2%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +6.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 24,984, +8.2%;
    • Domestic: 18,159, +7.9%;
    • International: 6825, +8.9%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airport's ninth consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More