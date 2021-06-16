Become a CAPA Member
16-Jun-2021 5:29 AM

Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport starts facial recognition boarding technology trial

Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport commenced (15-Jun-2021) testing facial recognition boarding technology on Azul services to Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport. The trial is part of the 'Embarque + Seguro 100%' project, developed by Brazil's Government in partnership with Serpro. The technology has already been tested at Florianopolis, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont and Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves airports. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

