16-Jun-2021 5:29 AM
Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport starts facial recognition boarding technology trial
Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport commenced (15-Jun-2021) testing facial recognition boarding technology on Azul services to Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport. The trial is part of the 'Embarque + Seguro 100%' project, developed by Brazil's Government in partnership with Serpro. The technology has already been tested at Florianopolis, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont and Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves airports. [more - original PR - Portuguese]