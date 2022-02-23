23-Feb-2022 4:45 PM
Santiago International Airport to commence operations from new international terminal on 28-Feb-2022
Santiago International Airport, via its official Twitter account, announced (22-Feb-2022) its new international terminal will commence commercial operations on 28-Feb-2022. All international services will operate from the terminal by 02-Mar-2022. As previously reported by CAPA, the building features 67 gates and will increase the airport's annual passenger handling capacity to 38 million.