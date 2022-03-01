Santiago International Airport commences operations from new international terminal

VINCI Airports announced (28-Feb-2022) the commencement of operations from Santiago International Airport's new 248,400sqm international terminal. Features of the USD990 million investment include:

96 automated check-in kiosks;

64 baggage drop counters;

76 boarding gates;

Passenger handling capacity of 38 million p/a.

As previously reported by CAPA, all international services will operate from the terminal from 02-Mar-2022, with Terminal 1 to operate as an exclusively domestic facility. [more - original PR]