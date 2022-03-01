Become a CAPA Member
1-Mar-2022 12:10 PM

Santiago International Airport commences operations from new international terminal

VINCI Airports announced (28-Feb-2022) the commencement of operations from Santiago International Airport's new 248,400sqm international terminal. Features of the USD990 million investment include:

  • 96 automated check-in kiosks;
  • 64 baggage drop counters;
  • 76 boarding gates;
  • Passenger handling capacity of 38 million p/a.

As previously reported by CAPA, all international services will operate from the terminal from 02-Mar-2022, with Terminal 1 to operate as an exclusively domestic facility. [more - original PR]

