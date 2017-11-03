Loading
3-Nov-2017 3:51 PM

San Francisco International Airport pax up 4%, cargo up 16% in Sep-2017

San Francisco International Airport reported (02-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:

  • Passengers: 4.7 million, +4.2% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 47,000 tonnes, +15.5%;
    • Mail: 5389 tonnes, +5.6%;
    • Freight: 41,610 tonnes, +16.9%;
      • Domestic: 15,031 tonnes, +15.2%;
      • International: 26,579 tonnes, +17.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 39,540, +2.7%. [more - original PR]

