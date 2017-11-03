San Francisco International Airport pax up 4%, cargo up 16% in Sep-2017

San Francisco International Airport reported (02-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Passengers: 4.7 million, +4.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.6 million, +3.4%;
- International: 1.2 million, +7.1%;
- Europe: 386,100, +9.1%;
- Asia and Middle East: 455,452, +5.5%;
- Australia and Oceania: 50,630, +0.7%;
- Latin America: 100,871, +10.9%;
- Canada: 163,425, +6.4%;
- Cargo: 47,000 tonnes, +15.5%;
- Mail: 5389 tonnes, +5.6%;
- Freight: 41,610 tonnes, +16.9%;
- Domestic: 15,031 tonnes, +15.2%;
- International: 26,579 tonnes, +17.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 39,540, +2.7%. [more - original PR]