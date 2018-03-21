21-Mar-2018 12:15 PM
San Francisco International Airport reports highest January pax since 2008
San Francisco International Airport reported (20-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 4.2 million, +7.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.1 million, +8.8%;
- International: 1.0 million, +3.7%;
- Europe: 228,611, +2.9%;
- Asia and Middle East: 492,245, +0.3%;
- Australia and Oceania: 72,248, +4.8%;
- Latin America: 147,999, +9.4%;
- Canada: 104,932, +14.2%;
- Cargo: 39,919 tonnes, +2.3%;
- Mail: 6414 tonnes, +3.5%;
- Freight: 33,505 tonnes, +2.1%;
- Domestic: 11,268 tonnes, -5.9%;
- International: 22,237 tonnes, +6.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 37,629, +8.1%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airport's highest January passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]