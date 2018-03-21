Loading
21-Mar-2018 12:15 PM

San Francisco International Airport reports highest January pax since 2008

San Francisco International Airport reported (20-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 4.2 million, +7.5% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 39,919 tonnes, +2.3%;
    • Mail: 6414 tonnes, +3.5%;
    • Freight: 33,505 tonnes, +2.1%;
      • Domestic: 11,268 tonnes, -5.9%;
      • International: 22,237 tonnes, +6.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 37,629, +8.1%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airport's highest January passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More