San Francisco International Airport pax up 8%, cargo up 16% in Aug-2017

San Francisco International Airport reported (17-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:
- Passengers: 5.5 million, +8.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.1 million, +6.7%;
- International: 1.4 million, +11.7%;
- Europe: 417,996, +10.0%;
- Asia and Middle East: 539,708, +9.0%;
- Australia and Oceania: 51,857, +5.3%;
- Latin America: 154,662, +21.3%;
- Canada: 217,532, +17.2%;
- Cargo: 48,189 tonnes, +15.7%;
- Mail: 5803 tonnes, +10.8%;
- Freight: 42,386 tonnes, +16.4%;
- Domestic: 15,274 tonnes, +9.5%;
- International: 27,112 tonnes, +20.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 43,385, +3.9%. [more - original PR]