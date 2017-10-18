Loading
18-Oct-2017 2:55 PM

San Francisco International Airport pax up 8%, cargo up 16% in Aug-2017

San Francisco International Airport reported (17-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

  • Passengers: 5.5 million, +8.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.1 million, +6.7%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +11.7%;
  • Cargo: 48,189 tonnes, +15.7%;
    • Mail: 5803 tonnes, +10.8%;
    • Freight: 42,386 tonnes, +16.4%;
      • Domestic: 15,274 tonnes, +9.5%;
      • International: 27,112 tonnes, +20.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 43,385, +3.9%. [more - original PR]

