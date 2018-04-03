Loading
3-Apr-2018 1:29 PM

San Francisco International Airport reports 12th consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018

San Francisco International Airport reported (29-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.9 million, +11.5% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 38,491 tonnes, +4.0%;
    • Mail: 5,287 tonnes, +4.3%;
    • Freight: 33,204 tonnes, +4.0%;
      • Domestic: 10,776 tonnes, -6.0%;
      • International: 22,428 tonnes, +9.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 34,424, +11.0%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's 12th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More