3-Apr-2018 1:29 PM
San Francisco International Airport reports 12th consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018
San Francisco International Airport reported (29-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 3.9 million, +11.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.0 million, +12.1%;
- International: 918,817, +9.7%;
- Europe: 191,213, +2.9%;
- Asia and Middle East: 432,958, +9.0%;
- Australia and Oceania: 58,219, +13.3%;
- Latin America: 128,274, +15.1%;
- Canada: 108,153, +18.4%;
- Cargo: 38,491 tonnes, +4.0%;
- Mail: 5,287 tonnes, +4.3%;
- Freight: 33,204 tonnes, +4.0%;
- Domestic: 10,776 tonnes, -6.0%;
- International: 22,428 tonnes, +9.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 34,424, +11.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's 12th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]