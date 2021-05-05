5-May-2021 2:48 PM
San Francisco International Airport pax down 38.5% in Mar-2021
San Francisco International Airport reported (29-Apr-2021) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2021:
- Passengers: 1.2 million, -38.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.0 million, -28.1%;
- International: 130,078, -71.3%;
- Europe: 17,939, -85.2%;
- Asia and Middle East: 63,945, -56.5%;
- Australia and Oceania: 1443, -97.4%;
- Latin America: 44,180, -33.2%;
- Canada: 2571, -95.9%;
- Cargo: 41,237 tonnes, +9.0%;
- Mail: 2796 tonnes, -30.2%;
- Freight: 38,441 tonnes, +13.6%;
- Domestic: 16,960 tonnes, +28.8%;
- International: 21,481 tonnes, +3.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 17,429, -41.7%. [more - original PR]