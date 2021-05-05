Become a CAPA Member
5-May-2021 2:48 PM

San Francisco International Airport pax down 38.5% in Mar-2021

San Francisco International Airport reported (29-Apr-2021) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2021:

  • Passengers: 1.2 million, -38.5% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 41,237 tonnes, +9.0%;
    • Mail: 2796 tonnes, -30.2%;
    • Freight: 38,441 tonnes, +13.6%;
      • Domestic: 16,960 tonnes, +28.8%;
      • International: 21,481 tonnes, +3.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 17,429, -41.7%. [more - original PR]

