2-Apr-2019 10:33 AM
San Francisco International Airport pax down 3.3% to 3.8m in Feb-2019
San Francisco International Airport reported (01-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2019:
- Passengers: 3.8 million, -3.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.8 million, -6.8%;
- International: 986,986, +7.4%;
- Asia and Middle East: 461,979, +6.7%;
- Europe: 227,589, +19.0%;
- Latin America: 115,298, -10.1%;
- Canada: 110,540, +2.2%;
- Australia and Oceania: 71,580, +22.9%;
- Cargo: 38,988 tonnes, +1.3%;
- Mail: 5102 tonnes, -3.5%;
- Freight: 33,887 tonnes, +2.1%;
- Domestic: 10,935 tonnes, +1.5%;
- International: 22,952 tonnes, +2.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 32,086, -6.8%. [more - original PR]