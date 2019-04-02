Become a CAPA Member
2-Apr-2019 10:33 AM

San Francisco International Airport pax down 3.3% to 3.8m in Feb-2019

San Francisco International Airport reported (01-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2019:

  • Passengers: 3.8 million, -3.3% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 38,988 tonnes, +1.3%;
    • Mail: 5102 tonnes, -3.5%;
    • Freight: 33,887 tonnes, +2.1%;
      • Domestic: 10,935 tonnes, +1.5%;
      • International: 22,952 tonnes, +2.3%;
  • Aircraft movements: 32,086, -6.8%. [more - original PR]

