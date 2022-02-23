Become a CAPA Member
23-Feb-2022 1:07 PM

San Francisco International Airport awarded LEED Platinum certification for Harvey Milk Terminal 1

San Francisco International Airport announced (22-Feb-2022) its Harvey Milk Terminal 1 project was awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, becoming the first airport terminal in the world to do so. The certification covers Boarding Area B in the terminal, which includes a 25 gate concourse, post security concession space and an integrated connector to the US Customs and Border Protection federal inspection area. Sustainability features of the project include:

  • Long life LED fixtures throughout the facility;
  • Regenerative, energy recycling elevators;
  • Access to all facilities, including public transit, via the AirTrain electric people mover, which eliminated over 600,000 miles of bus trips p/a;
  • Recycling and diversion of approximately 95% of construction waste from landfill. [more - original PR]

