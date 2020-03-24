San Francisco Airport postpones opening of next phase of Harvey Milk Terminal 1

San Francisco International Airport announced (20-Mar-2020) the opening of the next phase of the Harvey Milk Terminal 1 will be postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The airport remains open, but the next phase of the new terminal will not be activated for public relief for at least four weeks. As a result of the postponement, all American Airlines check in and gate activities will remain in terminal 2, while JetBlue and Southwest Airlines will remain in their current ticket counter and baggage claim locations. [more - original PR]