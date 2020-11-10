10-Nov-2020 10:01 AM
San Francisco Airport postpones multiple construction projects due to reduced activity
San Francisco International Airport announced (09-Nov-2020) plans to postpone additional construction projects as a result of reduced passenger activity and revenues. Details include:
- The airport's Harvey Milk terminal 1, originally projected for completion in Apr-2021, will now be delayed by at least six months. The airport plans to add seven more gates and a post security connection to the international terminal which will still proceed with a planned completion date of May-2021;
- Postponement of a portion of the courtyard 3 connector project, consisting of pre and post security connecting walkways between terminals 2 and 3 along with mixed use office space. The connecting walkways will be completed as originally planned in Oct-2021, but the interior construction of office space will be postponed;
- SFO is also postponing, in part or full, over 20 smaller projects that were intended to provide upgrades to terminal and support facilities. [more - original PR]