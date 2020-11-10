Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Nov-2020 10:01 AM

San Francisco Airport postpones multiple construction projects due to reduced activity

San Francisco International Airport announced (09-Nov-2020) plans to postpone additional construction projects as a result of reduced passenger activity and revenues. Details include:

  • The airport's Harvey Milk terminal 1, originally projected for completion in Apr-2021, will now be delayed by at least six months. The airport plans to add seven more gates and a post security connection to the international terminal which will still proceed with a planned completion date of May-2021;
  • Postponement of a portion of the courtyard 3 connector project, consisting of pre and post security connecting walkways between terminals 2 and 3 along with mixed use office space. The connecting walkways will be completed as originally planned in Oct-2021, but the interior construction of office space will be postponed;
  • SFO is also postponing, in part or full, over 20 smaller projects that were intended to provide upgrades to terminal and support facilities. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More