San Francisco Airport moves up runway improvement project to 2020

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) announced (26-Aug-2020) plans to move up a USD10 million runway improvement project from 2022 to Oct-2020. The project will upgrade an area where multiple runways intersect and is being completed ahead of schedule to take advantage of the current reduced flight activity resulting from COVID-19. Two of SFO's four runways will close from 08-Oct-2020 to 15-Oct-2020. All runways are expected to be reopened by 16-Oct-2020.