San Diego Airport awards USD2.7bn terminal construction to Turner/Flatiron JV

San Diego International Airport awarded (21-Sep-2020) a contract to Turner Construction Company and Flatiron to build a USD2.7 billion, 1.2 million sqft terminal. Construction is expected to commence in late 2021 once all environmental permits are obtained and will take place in two stages. During the first phase scheduled to open in 1Q2025, 19 new gates will be added. The next phase scheduled to open in early 2027 will add 11 new gates. When work is complete, the airport will have a total of 62 gates and will offer more seating, restaurants, shops and security checkpoints with more lanes. [more - original PR]